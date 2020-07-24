Morning News Tidbits – July 24

Weather – Sunny. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 16.

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. ‘Strong’ winds of 20 to 33 knots are occurring or expected to occur in this marine area. Wind light increasing to south 15 knots early this morning and to southeast 20 early this evening. Wind veering to south 20 near midnight then to southwest 20 Saturday morning. Waves one half metre or less building to one near noon and to one and one half metres this evening.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 23, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 18,773 Positive 27 Negative 17,985 Pending 761 Deceased 0 Resolved 26

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – 22

News Tidbits:

There are seven active fires across the region. Four fires are being observed, three are not yet under control. The fire hazard varies from low to moderate in areas located south of White River, Timmins and Kirkland Lake. It varies mostly from moderate to high in areas north of these communities.

There are currently 21 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. Eight are not under control, three are being held, six are under control, and four are being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly high to extreme with an area of low to moderate hazard in the Thunder Bay and Fort Frances districts.

The Art Gallery of Algoma (AGA) will be opening to the general public next week with a greeter explaining the new rules (re: Algoma Public Health’s recommendations, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.) The AGA. will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you are not willing to risk travelling during this pandemic you may want to visit their website. A digital exhibition has been created to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the formation of the Group of Seven that spent much time being inspired by the Algoma ‘backyard’, and even Wawa.

Argonaut Gold Inc. has closed its previously announced “bought deal” public offering of 49,608,700 common shares of the Company at a price of C$2.55 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$126,502,185. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to for the advancement of the Company’s Magino Project and for general corporate purposes.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, Rhonda L. Lenton, President and Vice Chancellor of York University, Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham, Wayne Emmerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the Regional Municipality of York, and Billy Pang, MPP for Markham—Unionville, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.