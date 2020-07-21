SSM Police Looking for Help in Locating Trevor

Sault Ste. Marie Police Services is asking the public to help locate a missing Sault Ste. Marie man.

Trevor Mills, aged 31, was last seen this morning at 7 a.m., driving a light blue Jeep and police are concerned for his well-being.

Police advise that Mills is considerably thinner than the picture provided.

He is described as being about 5′ 9″ inches tall, 200 pounds with short dark hair.Mills is believed to be in the Sault or surrounding area and police are asking people to call Sault Ste. Marie Police at 705-949-6300 ext. 210.