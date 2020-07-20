Weather – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Low 9.
Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. ‘Strong’ winds of 20 to 33 knots are occurring or expected to occur in this marine area.
Wind northwest 25 knots diminishing to northwest 15 this morning and to northwest 10 this afternoon. Wind becoming light near midnight then becoming east 10 Tuesday evening.
Waves one and one half metres subsiding to one this morning and to one half metre early this evening. Waves subsiding to less than one half metre overnight.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 19, 2020 (9:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|18,152
|Positive
|27
|Negative
|16,773
|Pending
|1,352
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|25
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)
News Tidbits:
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make an announcement about activities at Ontario Place at 2 p.m.
- Morning News Tidbits – July 20 - July 20, 2020
- Morning News Tidbits – July 19 - July 19, 2020
- Farmer’s Market – July 18 & 19 - July 18, 2020