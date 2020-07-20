Morning News Tidbits – July 20

Weather – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Low 9.

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. ‘Strong’ winds of 20 to 33 knots are occurring or expected to occur in this marine area.

Wind northwest 25 knots diminishing to northwest 15 this morning and to northwest 10 this afternoon. Wind becoming light near midnight then becoming east 10 Tuesday evening.

Waves one and one half metres subsiding to one this morning and to one half metre early this evening. Waves subsiding to less than one half metre overnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 19, 2020 (9:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 18,152 Positive 27 Negative 16,773 Pending 1,352 Deceased 0 Resolved 25

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

There was one new fire discovered in the Northeast Region, Sault Ste. Marie 8 is 0.1 of a hectare and not under control at the time of this update. The fire is located southwest of Searchmont. There are ten active fires in the region at the time of this update. Of these fires, three are not under control, two are under control and five are being observed.The fire hazard is mostly low across the region with the exception of areas near both Hearst and Bancroft which are showing a moderate to high hazard today.There are currently 15 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. Five are under control, four are being observed and six are being held. The forest fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with an area of high hazard in the Nipigon district. NDP MPP Gretzky will introduce a motion to create a COVID-19 Essential Caregiver Strategy. She will host a virtual press conference Monday at 9:30 a.m. to outline proposals for a COVID-19 Essential Caregiver Strategy.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make an announcement about activities at Ontario Place at 2 p.m.