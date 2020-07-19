Morning News Tidbits – July 19

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Risk of thunderstorms early this morning. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 12.

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. ‘Strong’ winds of 20 to 33 knots are occurring or expected to occur in this marine area.

Wind northwest 10 knots increasing to west 15 this morning and to west 20 near noon. Wind veering to northwest 20 this evening then diminishing to northwest 15 Monday morning. Wind diminishing to west 10 Monday afternoon.

Waves one half metre building to one this morning and to one and one half metres this afternoon. Waves subsiding to one Monday morning and to one half metre Monday evening.

Showers ending this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches dissipating this evening.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 18, 2020 (9:15 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 17,956 Positive 27 Negative 16,583 Pending 1,346 Deceased 0 Resolved 25

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (25)

News Tidbits:

There are nine active fires in the region at the time of this update. Of these fires, two are not under control, both of which are located in the far north, two are under control and five are being observed. The fire hazard ranges mostly from moderate to high in the southern portion of the region. Central and northern portions of the region range mostly from low to moderate, with the exception of areas near Hearst and Iroquois falls which are showing a high hazard today.

There are currently 24 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. Five are not under control, nine are under control, four are being observed and six are being held. The forest fire hazard is high through the central portions of the region and low to moderate for the remainder of the region.

Don’t Forget – Ontario’s free Family Fishing Week in July was been extended an extra seven days, until today Sunday, July 19.