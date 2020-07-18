SSM OPP – Search Warrant seizes Drugs, Firearms – Charges Laid

On July 17, 2020 at approximately 2:30 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence located on Batchewana First Nation.

Once complete, officers had seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be fentanyl, a sawed off shotgun, one firearm unsafely stored and eleven other firearms.

As a result of the investigation Steven DOLAN, 58 years-old from Batchewana First Nation was arrested and charged with the following:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, 91(1) Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/Ammunition, 95(b) CC

Breach of Firearms Regulation – Store firearm or restricted weapon, 86(2) CC, 2 counts

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 – in Canada, 354(1)(a) CC

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10th, 2020 located in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.