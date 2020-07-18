Breaking News

SSM OPP – Dangerous Driving Leads to Charges

On July 16, 2020 members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint east of Sault Ste. Marie with the vehicle continuing in an easterly direction. The vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and was not stopping at red traffic lights.

 

Officers located the vehicle and as a result of the investigation Brian HURLEY, 56 years-old has been charged with the following:

 

  • Operation While Impaired – alcohol and drugs, 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code (CC)
  • Operation While Impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, 320.14(1)(b) CC
  • Dangerous Operation, 320.13(1) CC

 

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 17th, 2020.

