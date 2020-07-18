Morning News Tidbits – July 18

Weather – Cloudy. Showers beginning this morning. Risk of thunderstorms late this morning and this afternoon. Fog patches near Lake Superior early this morning. Fog patches developing this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 24. Humidex 32. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Showers with risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 15.

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. ‘Strong’ winds of 20 to 33 knots are occurring or expected to occur in this marine area.

Strong wind warning in effect. Wind southeast 10 knots increasing to southeast 15 early this morning and to southwest 20 near noon. Wind diminishing to variable 10 early this evening then increasing to west 15 overnight. Wind increasing to west 25 near noon Sunday.

Waves one half metre or less building to one this morning and to one and one half metres this afternoon. Waves subsiding to one half metre or less this evening then building to one Sunday morning and to 2 Sunday afternoon.

Showers today and this evening with a risk of thunderstorms. Showers overnight and Sunday with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 17, 2020 (8:30 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 17,703 Positive 27 Negative 16,268 Pending 1,408 Deceased 0 Resolved 25

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (25)

News Tidbits:

The Municipality has opened some parks: Queen’s, Dr. Rose’s Beach and Centennial. Some work is still ongoing in some parks. The Legion Clubroom is now open!, and other businesses are reopening. Remember to do social distancing and be safe.

There are eight active fires in the region, two are not under control, both of which are located in the far north, one is under control and five are being observed. The forest fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across most of the region with the exception of some areas near Wawa, Heart and Chapleau, as well as portions of the far north which are showing a high hazard today.

There are currently 19 active forest fires in the Northwest Region, and the forest fire hazard varies but is predominantly high through the central portions of the region and low to moderate for the remainder of the region.

Don’t Forget – Ontario’s free Family Fishing Week in July was been extended an extra seven days, until Sunday, July 19.