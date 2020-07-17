Morning News Tidbits – July 17

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches near Lake Superior this morning. High 24 except 21 near Lake Superior. Humidex 29 except 26 near Lake Superior. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches near Lake Superior overnight. Low 11.

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. ‘Strong’ winds of 20 to 33 knots are occurring or expected to occur in this marine area.

Wind southwest 10 knots becoming light this morning then becoming southeast 10 this evening. Wind increasing to southeast 15 Saturday morning and to southwest 20 near noon Saturday. Wind diminishing to southwest 10 Saturday evening. Showers Saturday afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches.

Waves one half to one metre subsiding to one half metre or less near noon then building to one Saturday morning. Waves building to one and one half metres Saturday afternoon then subsiding to one half metre or less Saturday evening..



Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 16, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 17,500 Positive 26 Negative 16,043 Pending 1,431 Deceased 0 Resolved 25

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (21)

News Tidbits:

As of today, you are required to wear a face mask or face covering if you enter any business, transit or organization in the Algoma district.

There are nine active fires in the region at the time of this update. Of these fires, three are not under control, all of which are located in the far north, two are under control and four are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the region, with the exception of the far north, as well as the Bancroft and the Hearst areas, which are showing a moderate to high hazard today.

There are currently 22 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. Nine are not under control, six are under control, four are being observed and three are being held. The forest fire hazard mainly high to extreme with areas of low to moderate hazard along the Minnesota border and far north of Red Lake and Sioux Lookout districts.

The OMNRF is investigating a number of fish kills in the Greenstone area. Water temperatures of 30 C had been noted along the Aguasabon water system during the time of the die-off, possibly contributing to the die-off. Fish kill events of this nature should be reported to the ministry using the toll free number 1-800-667-1940.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Don’t Forget – Ontario’s free Family Fishing Week in July was been extended an extra seven days, until Sunday, July 19.