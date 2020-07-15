Happenings at Wawa First United Church – July 15

Seventh Sunday after Pentecost.
Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for July 19, 2020.
Genesis 28: 10-10a Jacob’s dream of the ladder
Psalm 139: 1-12, 23-24 God, you have searched me and known me.
Romans 8 : 12-15 Creation groans with labour pains.
Matthew 13: 24-30, 36- 43 The parable of the weeds scattered among good seed.
To Ponder: Consider a dream you’ve had that felt like a message from God.
Gathering Pentecost 1, 2020; pg. 17 – used with permission
Lorna Chiupka is preparing the Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday and delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518. The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
