Morning News Tidbits – July 14

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Showers. Fog patches near Lake Superior overnight. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 13.

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind southeast 15 knots increasing to southeast 20 this morning then veering to south 20 this afternoon. Wind diminishing to southwest 15 this evening and to light Wednesday morning. Wind becoming south 15 Wednesday afternoon.

Showers today and this evening with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Fog patches forming near midnight and dissipating Wednesday morning.

Waves one half to one metre building to one and one half metres near noon then subsiding to one near midnight. Waves subsiding to one half metre or less Wednesday morning then building to one Wednesday evening.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 13, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 15,839 Positive 25 Negative 14,569 Pending 1,245 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (20)

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires confirmed by late afternoon on July 13 in the Northeast Region. There are seven active fires across the region, two fires under control and two being observed, and three fires not under control.The fire hazard varies mainly from low to moderate across the Northeast Region this afternoon, with the exception of part of the Cochrane sector, as well as an area to the west of Greater Sudbury, and an area to the east of Grundy Lake Provincial Park, which are all showing a high hazard.

There were three new fires were confirmed in the Northwest region by the mid-afternoon of July 13; Fort Frances, Nipigon and Thunder Bay. There are 24 active fires is the region; nine fires not under control, two fires being held, 10 fires under control and three fires being observed. One fire was declared out. The fire hazard is mainly high to extreme through most of the region with areas of low and moderate hazard in the northwest corner of the Red Lake sector as precipitation moves into the area.

At last night’s Sault Ste. Marie’s council meeting, a resolution was passed to urge the federal government to keep the CDN/US border closed until a safe reopening plan can be determined. All councillors supported the resolution.

Tbaytel will be performing scheduled wireless maintenance in the Hornepayne area on July 15 and 16 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. EST. Wireless customers will experience outages including voice calls, data usage and text messaging. Every effort will be taken to restore service as quickly as possible.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today.

Don’t Forget – Ontario’s free Family Fishing Week in July was been extended an extra seven days, until Sunday, July 19.