Morning News Tidbits – July 13

There were no new fires confirmed by late afternoon on July 12. In total, there are eight active fires across the region. Three fires are under control and two are being observed. At the time of this update, there are three fires that are not yet under control.

The fire hazard varies mainly from low to moderate across the Northeast Region this afternoon, with the exception of part of the Cochrane sector, as well as an area to the west of Greater Sudbury, and an area to the east of Grundy Lake Provincial Park, which are all showing a high hazard.

Four new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of July 12. All of them are in the Nipigon area. There are 20 active fires in the Northwest Region. Seven fires are not under control, one fire is being held, nine fires are under control and three fires are being observed.

COVID-19 related costs and less Sault College students requiring service are cited in the impending closure of Sault College’s early learning facility. Daycares are operating at 50% capacity in order to continue providing service safely in the Soo.

The fire hazard in the region is mainly high in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors. Hazard conditions are moderate to low in the central and far north areas of the region.

Don’t Forget – Ontario’s free Family Fishing Week in July was been extended an extra seven days, until Sunday, July 19.