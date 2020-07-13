Morning News Tidbits – July 13

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – A few clouds. Low 12.
Marine Forecast – Strong Wind Warning – ‘Strong’ winds of 20 to 33 knots are occurring or expected to occur in this marine area. Please refer to the latest marine forecasts for further details and continue to monitor the situation through Canadian Coast Guard radio or Weatheradio stations.
Wind light becoming southeast 10 knots this evening then increasing to southeast 15 overnight. Wind increasing to southeast 20 near noon Tuesday.Waves one half metre or less building to one Tuesday morning and to one and one half metres Tuesday afternoon.Showers Tuesday with a risk of thunderstorms.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 12, 2020 (9:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
Sault Ste. Marie & Area
Central & East Algoma
Elliot Lake & Area
Tested
15,690
Positive
25
Negative
14,516
Pending
1,149
Deceased
0
Resolved
24
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (20)