Morning News Tidbits – July 11

Weather – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 13.

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind northwest 10 knots increasing to northwest 15 near noon and to northwest 20 this afternoon. Wind diminishing to north 15 this evening then backing to northwest 15 Sunday morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Waves one half metre or less building to one this afternoon.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 10, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 15,456 Positive 25 Negative 14,351 Pending 1,089 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (20)

News Tidbits:



Algoma Highlands Wild Blueberry Farm and Winery has made the decision that there are not enough nice berries to run the strawberry upick. However, if you have small children and want to visit – go ahead and the berries the kids pick are free. Adults can enjoy a glass of wine, and sample their delicious products.



Forest Fires – There are currently 21 personnel assisting the province of Quebec with their fire situation. Some personnel have returned to Ontario following their deployment. There are four Manitoba waterbombers and two birddogs aircraft assisting the province of Ontario this week.