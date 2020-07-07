Morning News Tidbits – July 7

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches near Lake Superior this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches near Lake Superior overnight. Low 13.

Heat Warning for Dubreuilville & White River and east to St. Joseph Island: Heat event continues through Tuesday. Daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius and overnight low temperatures ranging from 16 to 18 degrees are expected through Tuesday. A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday, although daily maximum temperatures will remain in the upper twenties for much of the upcoming week.

Marine Forecast – Wind light becoming southeast 10 knots overnight then increasing to southeast 15 Wednesday evening. Showers ending early this morning with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches dissipating Wednesday afternoon. Waves one half metre or less building to one Wednesday evening.



Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 6, 2020 (8:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 14,879 Positive 24 Negative 13,900 Pending 955 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)

News Tidbits:

There were six new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon on July 6, Wawa 9 & 10, the others are in the Sudbury/Kirkland Lake/North Bar areas. In total, there are thirty active fires across the region. Seven fires are being held, fifteen are under control and one is being observed. At the time of this update, there are a total of seven fires not under control.

The fire hazard ranges from low to extreme across the region. Bancroft and its surrounding areas remain under an extreme hazard. With scattered only precipitation over the last few days, many areas – mostly in the central and southern portions of the region – continue to show a high hazard.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones to make an announcement at 2 p.m.