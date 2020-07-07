Morning News Tidbits – July 7

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches near Lake Superior this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches near Lake Superior overnight. Low 13.
Heat Warning for Dubreuilville & White River and east to St. Joseph Island: Heat event continues through Tuesday. Daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius and overnight low temperatures ranging from 16 to 18 degrees are expected through Tuesday. A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday, although daily maximum temperatures will remain in the upper twenties for much of the upcoming week.
Marine Forecast – Wind light becoming southeast 10 knots overnight then increasing to southeast 15 Wednesday evening. Showers ending early this morning with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches dissipating Wednesday afternoon. Waves one half metre or less building to one Wednesday evening.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 6, 2020 (8:00 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|14,879
|Positive
|24
|Negative
|13,900
|Pending
|955
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|24
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)
News Tidbits:
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones to make an announcement at 2 p.m.
