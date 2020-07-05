Men’s Night Golf – July 2

102 Players

1st FLIGHT: Joey DeChamplain, Frances DeChamplain, Jesse DeChamplain – 3 under 33

2nd FLIGHT: Bernie Erechook, Mojo, Derek Chapman – 2 under par 34

3rd FLIGHT: Gilles Cyr, Chris Buckell, Mark Szekely – 1 under par 35

4th FLIGHT: Claude Samson, Dave Hall, Kevin Auger – evem par 36

5th FLIGHT: Kim Belisle, Chris Crack, Frank Desmoulin – 1 over par 37

6th FLIGHT: Zach White, Mike Lavernge, Mr Spare – 1 over par 37

7th FLIGHT: Rick Gennaro, Larry Wood, Ron Henson – 2 over par 38

8th FLIGHT: Dean Domich, Nathan Adams, Mike Wearn – 4 over par 40

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Paul Vachon

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Anders Dereski

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Frances DeChamplain

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Shane Sharman

Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Tanner Paddock

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Peter Russ

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Peter Russ

RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Jessy DeChamplain

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Anders Dereski

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Max DeChamplain

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Chris Crack

Winner of Cash Draw for $58.00: Jeff Austin

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($1,453.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.

25 Foot Putt ($107.00)-5 PUTTERS: Billy McGie, Bill Matheson, Mojo, Jessy DeChamplain, Jarret Ralph – Putt off will happen July 9th.

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Match Play sign up ends Sunday July 12th. Register in the Pro Shop today! Call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time. Please call 705-856-7409.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.