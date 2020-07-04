SE OPP Wawa – Person with Spousal Assault & Animal Cruelty after Domestic Dispute

On July 3, 2020, at approximately 9:45 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old person was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Overcome Resistance by Attempting to Choke, Suffocate or Strangle another Person, contrary to section 246(a) of the CC, and

Cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury, contrary to section 445.1(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in September, 2020, in Wawa.