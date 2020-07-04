Morning News Tidbits – July 4

Weather – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 29 except 23 near Lake Superior. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming clear late this evening. Low 14.

Heat Warning in effect for most of Northern Ontario: A heat event continues through the weekend into early next week. Inland from Lake Superior, daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius can be expected. Overnight lows will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius with the coolest temperatures again near Lake Superior. Cooler temperatures are forecast by next Tuesday.

Marine Forecast – Wind northwest 15 knots diminishing to south 10 early this morning then becoming light this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 10 Sunday morning. Waves one half metre or less.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 3, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 14,426 Positive 24 Negative 13,391 Pending 1,011 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)

