Morning News Tidbits – July 4

Weather – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 29 except 23 near Lake Superior. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming clear late this evening. Low 14.
Heat Warning in effect for most of Northern Ontario: A heat event continues through the weekend into early next week. Inland from Lake Superior, daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius can be expected. Overnight lows will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius with the coolest temperatures again near Lake Superior. Cooler temperatures are forecast by next Tuesday.
Marine Forecast – Wind northwest 15 knots diminishing to south 10 early this morning then becoming light this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 10 Sunday morning. Waves one half metre or less.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 3, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|14,426
|Positive
|24
|Negative
|13,391
|Pending
|1,011
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|24
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)
News Tidbits:
Wawa Baptist Church is resuming Sunday services this Sunday, July 5th at 10 a.m. at the Senior’s Drop-in Centre at 63 Broadway.
A bottle drive in Hornepayne presented the Hornepayne Food Bank with a $500 cheque. The Hornepaye Food Bank gave thanks for the donations, and nothed that usage is up about 30% from Mar/April numbers. We truly appreciate all the donations and support Hornepayne and area donors have provided.
The assets from Resolute Forest Products (Fort Frances) are to be sold by auction by Corporate Assets Inc. The auction will run from Aug. 31 through Sep. 3. The mill closed in 2014, and was resold to Riversedge Developments, a brownfield developer with conditions that the mill would not be restarted for pulp and paper operations. Resolute had rejected the offer an earlier offer by Repap Resources Group (Rainy River Packaging) to purchase. Resolute has retained wood allocation in the Crossroute Forest until 2022 when its license expires.
During the month of June 2020, East Algoma OPP had nine impaired drivers, 2019 (4), 2018 (3), 2017 (3). East Algoma OPP state that although disappointed in the increase of impaired cases, they’d like to thank the public for taking impaired driving seriously and reporting it to the police.
Iron Bridge and Jocelyn Township (other side of SSM) have implemented a ban on open air burning including brush, grass, debris and fireworks. The town of Bruce Mines and Johnson Township (Desbarats area) have already issued the same.
There was one new fire discovered by mid-afternoon on July 3. Sudbury 29, located west of Spanish River Provincial Park. There are three other active fire in this region: Kirkland Lake 1, Sudbury 28, and North Bay 16. The fire hazard ranges from low to extreme across the region. Areas showing an extreme hazard today include the Greater Sudbury, Bancroft, Temiskaming Shores, Gogama and West Nippissing areas.
There was one new forest fire confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of July 03. Red Lake 15 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Lister Lake, approximately 41 kilometres north of the community of Sandy Lake. There are currently seven active forest fires in the Northwest Region. One is not under control, three are under control, one is being observed and two are being held. The forest fire hazard is predominantly high to extreme across the region with an area of low to moderate hazard in the Far North of the region.
The annual RCMP Name the Foal contest has been held, to name nine foals recently born at the breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario. This year all names had to begin with ‘S’. SHeidi, a combination of Super and Heidi, is named in memory of the late RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson. Scotia gets her name from Nova Scotia, honouring the community and all Nova Scotians impacted by this tragedy. From nearly 400 names, the nine winning entries are:
- SHeidi – Jade, Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, QC
- Scotia – Casey, Enfield, NS
- Spring – Kassandra, Riverview, NB
- Sosi – Logan, Ottawa, ON
- Star – Hayven, Thompson, MB
- Scout – Jake, Port au Choix, NL
- Steele – Joshua, Yellowknife, NT
- Scarlet – Evelynn, Langley, BC
- Sarge – Amelia, Cochrane, AB
Winners will receive a 2020 Musical Ride horseshoe, a picture of the horse they named and a certificate signed by the RCMP Commissioner.
