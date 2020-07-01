SE OPP Wawa – Driver Arrested with Multiple Charges after Providing False Name

On June 29, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a member of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 17 near the Coldwater River.

The officer observed a southbound motor vehicle operating at a high rate of speed. After a traffic stop was initiated, the driver provided a false name to the officer but provided his real name after being confronted about the first. The driver was found to have multiple driving suspensions and was subsequently placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle incident to arrest yielded a large quantity of Canadian currency which was seized as proceeds of crime.

As a result of the investigation, Renardo TAYLOR, 30 years-of-age, from Thunder Bay, was charged with the following:

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation While Prohibited under the CC, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC (Two Counts),

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Speeding, contrary to section 128 of the HTA, and

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act (CCA).

Denton BECKFORD, 32 years-of-age, from Barrie, was charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

Both accused parties were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2020, in Wawa.