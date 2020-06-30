Morning News Tidbits – June 30

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 15.

Marine Forecast – Wind southeast 10 knots increasing to southeast 15 this morning then diminishing to southeast 10 early this evening. Wind becoming light Wednesday evening. Waves one half metre or less.



Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 29, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 13,077 Positive 24 Negative 12,185 Pending 868 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)

News Tidbits:



There were no new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon on June 29, with two active fires remaining in the region: Peterborough 1 – under control at 18.7 hectares, and Kirkland Lake 1 – being observed at 15.8 hectares. The fire hazard ranges from moderate to extreme across the region. Areas in the southern and western portions of the region are showing a high hazard, while some areas in the far north are seeing an extreme hazard today.No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of June 29. There is one active fire under observation. The fire hazard is predominantly high to extreme across the region with an area of moderate hazard covering portions of the Fort Frances sector and Dryden sector.The District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board is adding a Paramedic Response Unit (PRU), stationed in Goulais River, that will provide enhanced coverage in areas North of the Sault. The PRU will be dispatched by the Central Ambulance Communications Centre and the current schedule will see the PRU working seven days a week, 12 hours a day.Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, and Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.The provincial government states that companies that participate in the Industrial Conservation Initiative ( ICI ) will not be required to reduce their electricity usage during peak hours, as their proportion of Global Adjustment ( GA ) charges for these companies will be frozen.

FYI – G1 & M1 knowledge tests, this week, are available at DriveTest for customers born between July and December. DriveTest will serve customers born between January and June next week. Plan your visit at DriveTest.ca before you go.

A number of smaller businesses, and major corporations, including Verizon, Unilever, Starbucks, Best Buy, Coca-Cola, and The North Face, have publicized their intentions to pull ads from Facebook for the month of July. Canadian companies Lululemon, MEC and Arc’teryx have also joined the boycott. This action is in support of the StopHateForProfit boycott led by civil rights and advocacy groups. Facebook uses data collected on users to target advertising campaigns.

Something to listen to: Saskatchewan has just become the first province to enact Clare’s Law, which aims to help prevent domestic violence by allowing police to warn people about a partner’s violent past. But it’s already hit a stumbling block: The RCMP says it won’t take part. Listen to this on CBC (Link).