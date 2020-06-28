Morning News Tidbits – June 28

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.
Marine Forecast – Wind light becoming east 10 knots Monday morning. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. Waves less than one half metre building to one half metre near noon Monday.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 27, 2020 (1:00 p.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|12,767
|Positive
|24
|Negative
|11,929
|Pending
|814
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|24
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)
News Tidbits:
In the Soo, the much enjoyed Rotaryfest has been cancelled. The Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie had hoped for a scaled down version, but the extension of Ontario’s state of emergency and COVID-19 restrictions led to the cancellation. The very popular Take Your Pick draw, will be held during the Annual Santa Claus parade in late November.
