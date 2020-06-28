Morning News Tidbits – June 28

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.

Marine Forecast – Wind light becoming east 10 knots Monday morning. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. Waves less than one half metre building to one half metre near noon Monday.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 27, 2020 (1:00 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 12,767 Positive 24 Negative 11,929 Pending 814 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)

News Tidbits:



There were no new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon on June 27. There are two active fires: Peterborough 1 – under control at 18.7 hectares, and Kirkland Lake 1 – being observed at 15.8 hectares. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate for the central portion of the Northeast region, while areas to the south and east of Kawartha Lakes and Cobden are showing a high hazard, as are some of the western portions of the Cochrane sector. No new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of June 27. There are two active fires; Red Lake 9 – under control at 363 hectares, and Fort Frances 7 – being observed. Fire hazard is on the rise in the region with high hazard conditions present in, or in portions of the Kenora, Red Lake, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay sectors. Conditions in the far north feature a mainly moderate to low fire hazard.

In the Soo, the much enjoyed Rotaryfest has been cancelled. The Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie had hoped for a scaled down version, but the extension of Ontario’s state of emergency and COVID-19 restrictions led to the cancellation. The very popular Take Your Pick draw, will be held during the Annual Santa Claus parade in late November.