Morning News Tidbits – June 27

Weather – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 11.

Marine Forecast – Wind northwest 10 knots increasing to northwest 15 this morning then diminishing to northwest 10 this evening. Wind becoming light overnight then becoming northeast 10 Sunday evening. Fog patches dissipating Sunday afternoon. Waves one half metre or less building to one near noon then subsiding to one half metre or less near midnight

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 26, 2020 (9:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 12,455 Positive 24 Negative 11,617 Pending 814 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)

News Tidbits:



Algoma Power has scheduled a power outage tomorrow, Sunday, June 28th between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Highway 101 including Jackpine Tower sites. This interruption is required for pole changes. Algoma Power advises that person(s) affected by this outage to not perform any work in conjunction with this outage. Algoma Power regrets any inconvenience this may cause for our customers.