Outstanding graduating students awarded the CSC Nouvelon Vision Scholarship

This year, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon awards its Vision Scholarships to outstanding graduating class students who have fulfilled the requirements of their Ontario Secondary School Diploma. Valued at $500, the scholarship is awarded annually to two students from each CSC Nouvelon secondary school and one from Carrefour Options+. Laureates, selected by the principal of their school, must reflect the CSC Nouvelon vision: “Thriving French-language Catholic students, proud and ready to take their place in society.” The scholarships were awarded to the following students in June 2020 during the board’s secondary schools’ virtual graduation ceremonies.
ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Bianca Hryhorchuk and Nicolas Lafrenière
ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) Annabelle Hazen and Yanick Lepage
ÉSC Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River) Grace Raddon and Mathieu Boivin
ÉSC Champlain (Chelmsford) Danyka Crossman and Jack Cormier
ÉSC Franco-Ouest (Espanola) Christen Ramsay and Samuel Prévost
ÉS. Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie) Julia McLeod and Stephanie Salituri
Carrefour Options+ (Sudbury) Danika Vincent
Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury) Karine Boucher and Vincent Préseault
ÉS du Sacré-Cœur (Sudbury) Aislinn Audette and Bradley Bertrand
ÉSC l’Horizon (Val Caron) Andréa Demers and Brock Horton