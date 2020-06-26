Outstanding graduating students awarded the CSC Nouvelon Vision Scholarship

This year, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon awards its Vision Scholarships to outstanding graduating class students who have fulfilled the requirements of their Ontario Secondary School Diploma. Valued at $500, the scholarship is awarded annually to two students from each CSC Nouvelon secondary school and one from Carrefour Options+. Laureates, selected by the principal of their school, must reflect the CSC Nouvelon vision: “Thriving French-language Catholic students, proud and ready to take their place in society.” The scholarships were awarded to the following students in June 2020 during the board’s secondary schools’ virtual graduation ceremonies.

ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Bianca Hryhorchuk and Nicolas Lafrenière

ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) Annabelle Hazen and Yanick Lepage

ÉSC Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River) Grace Raddon and Mathieu Boivin

ÉSC Champlain (Chelmsford) Danyka Crossman and Jack Cormier

ÉSC Franco-Ouest (Espanola) Christen Ramsay and Samuel Prévost

ÉS. Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie) Julia McLeod and Stephanie Salituri

Carrefour Options+ (Sudbury) Danika Vincent

Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury) Karine Boucher and Vincent Préseault

ÉS du Sacré-Cœur (Sudbury) Aislinn Audette and Bradley Bertrand

ÉSC l’Horizon (Val Caron) Andréa Demers and Brock Horton