Weather – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing before morning. Low 11.
Marine Forecast –
Wind southwest 15 knots diminishing to light this morning then becoming southeast 10 near noon. Wind becoming light this evening then becoming west 10 Saturday morning. Wind increasing to northwest 15 Saturday afternoon. Showers this afternoon and tonight with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches forming this afternoon and dissipating Saturday evening. Waves one half metre or less building to one half to one metre Saturday afternoon.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 23, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|12,063
|Positive
|24
|Negative
|8,838 (last updated June 17, 2020)
|Pending
|901 (last updated June 17, 2020)
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|24
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)
(June 18, 2020, 10:30 am) – Due to a transition in the way we are collecting and collating information with partners, the pending/negative numbers will be updated early next week. The numbers for tested, positives and resolved continue to be posted daily and are up-to-date.
News Tidbits:
- Family Grateful for Wawa’s Help and Hospitality after Serious Collision - June 26, 2020
- Infrastructure Projects Announced Across Northern Ontario – Wawa, Hornepayne, White River Included - June 26, 2020
- Morning News Tidbits – June 26 - June 26, 2020