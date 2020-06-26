East Algoma OPP Charge 19th Driver with Impaired

On June 25, 2020, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police ((OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 17 within the village of Algoma Mills.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police were eastbound on Highway 17 when a westbound vehicle failed to lower its high beams. A traffic stop was initiated near Lauzon Village Road. While speaking to the driver the officer determined alcohol was consumed by the driver.

As a result of the investigation, Jesse HERBERT, age 24, from Etobicoke, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired -Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

Drive Motor Vehicle with Open Liquor, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act;

Novice Driver BAC Above Zero, contrary to section sect 44.1(3) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA);

Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 7(5)(a) of the HTA; and with

Fail to Have Insurance Card, contrary to section 3(1) of the Compulsory Insurance Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on August 6, 2020. The driver was issued a 90-day Administration Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.