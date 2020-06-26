Breaking News

CSC Nouvelon and AEFO reach a tentative agreement

On June 23, 2020, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon and the Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens de l’Ontario  – Local 61 – reached a three-year tentative agreement. The ratification meeting is to take place on September 22, 2020.



The bargaining committees representing elementary and secondary teachers and the CSC Nouvelon agreed on a three-year agreement, retroactive to September 1, 2019.   “This agreement reflects the desire of both parties to work together and to offer students the best quality French-language education. With this agreement, we will be able to join forces to support the development and success of each student while providing families with quality French-language Catholic education from Kindergarten to grade 12,” stated Mr. André Bidal, Chair of the CSC Nouvelon.



“Many people invested a great deal of effort during the negotiation of this agreement and we truly appreciate their contribution. Their efforts will make it possible for us to offer a stimulating work environment to all members of our school community,” added Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at the CSC Nouvelon.

