Breaking News

Tired of Cooking? Pork Chops & Sticky Rhubarb Cake

Post Views: 141

If you are anything like me – cooking meals for years on end, you have no idea of what to cook next. Here is a dish that I enjoy. If you panfry the meat, remember to save the drippings. Your dog might just love the treat – but I love to fry some leftover rice, chopped fresh mushrooms, brocoli, and leftover meat to make a delicious bowl.

This is well paired with the Sticky Rhubarb Cake for dessert.

click for larger image

 

click for larger image

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*