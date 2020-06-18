Tired of Cooking? Pork Chops & Sticky Rhubarb Cake

If you are anything like me – cooking meals for years on end, you have no idea of what to cook next. Here is a dish that I enjoy. If you panfry the meat, remember to save the drippings. Your dog might just love the treat – but I love to fry some leftover rice, chopped fresh mushrooms, brocoli, and leftover meat to make a delicious bowl.

This is well paired with the Sticky Rhubarb Cake for dessert.