Tired of Cooking? Mississippi Pot Roast & Blueberry Buckle

If you are anything like me – cooking meals for years on end, you have no idea of what to cook next. Here is a dish that I enjoy, you may as well.

It is summer time, and of course you don’t want to cook a pot roast – but here’s an idea…

Put this on Saturday morning, grab your baskets and head out to the blueberry patch. By the time you have enjoyed your day picking, and a picnic, maybe even a quick splash in the lake to cool off – the pot roast will be done. Take a few minutes and assemble the Blueberry Buckle and you have a delicious dessert with some cooling ice cream! …and it is even better the next day for an indulgent breakfast!

Enjoy!