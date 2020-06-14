Ten key questions to ask your insurance company if you are looking to save money on your auto insurance premium

CAA Insurance Company has developed a list of 10 questions that customers can ask their insurance companies to make sure they are covering all the bases when it comes to finding savings while staying protected.

“As of right now, much of the relief provided by insurance companies during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon expire, and customers will be looking for ways to continue to save since many cars are still sitting in the driveway,” said Elliott Silverstein, director, government relations, CAA Insurance. “We felt it was important to empower people with the information they need to continue to advocate for lower premiums for the months ahead.”

In a recent survey conducted in late April by CAA South Central Ontario, only one out of five CAA members surveyed were aware that their insurance company had provided relief during COVID-19. The most preferred action to lower auto insurance premium was reviewing their policy with an agent/broker to ensure coverage and costs meet individual needs.

Based on this data, CAA Insurance wanted to make sure that people are asking the right questions. Customers are encouraged to call their agent or broker and review the following list of questions to make sure they are receiving all the potential savings available.

What savings relief payments or refunds do you have for me during the pandemic?

Are there coverages that I can reduce or put on hold while I’m not driving?

Can we do a review to see if I can save more on my policy?

Will increasing my deductible provide me cost savings?

Do you have an insurance policy where I would only pay for insurance while I am driving, for example, pay-as-you-go?

When does my policy renew and is there a penalty if I cancel my policy mid-term to save money with another insurance company?

What can I do if I can’t make my insurance payments this month?

Will changing my coverage from commuting to pleasure help me save money?

Are there any other ongoing discounts you offer that I might qualify for?

What can I do to keep my rates low after the pandemic?

SOURCE – CAA Insurance

For over 40 years, CAA Insurance Company has provided dependable and trustworthy service to protect Canadians and what matters to them. CAA Insurance Company believes in following their responsibilities to help customers and distribution partners with the highest level of respect, fairness, and attention for the best coverage.