DESMOULIN, Guy A.

Passed away at the Sault Area Hospital on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Loving father of Aaron, Candice, the late Raymond and the late Darlene. Dear son of the late Margaret and Leo Desmoulin. Dear brother of Norman (Judy), Gail (Allan), Kenneth (Manon), Lionel (Kim), Alfred, Dwayne, Sanford and Gloria. Guy will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation will be held at the family home, 625 16 th Street, Mobert, Ontario on Saturday June 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at St. John Francis Regis Church on Monday June 15, 2020 with Reverend Gino Mathias officiating. Interment at the St. John Francis Regis Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the Visitation will be limited to 10 people per group per scheduled timing. Also, please note that there will only be 9 family members allowed at the Funeral Mass and Graveside Burial Service. Thank you for your understanding during these unprecedented times.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.