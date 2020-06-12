Morning News Tidbits – June 12

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. High 12. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Low plus 4.

Marine Forecast – Wind northwest 15 knots diminishing to northeast 10 this evening then becoming light overnight. Wind becoming northwest 10 Saturday afternoon. Showers ending early this morning. Waves one metre subsiding to one half metre or less near midnight.



Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 11, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 8,570 Positive 22 Negative 7,869 Pending 679 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)

News Tidbits:

Travellers who are planning to take the Sultan Road over the next week – be careful and watch for the slow moving equipment. The annual dust suppressant application is taking place.

The provincial government has stopped the study to develop an alternate route around the Nipigon River Bridge. On January 10th, 2016 the Nipigon River Bridge failed, halting all vehicular travel east or west. All travel must pass over the bridge to go west, or to come east.

There were no new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon of June 11. Kirkland Lake 1 is still being observed at 15.8 hectares. The fire hazard is low across the entire Northeast region.No new forest fires were discovered in the Northwest region by the mid-afternoon of June 11. Red Lake 2, near Pikangikum, is under control at 0.4 hectares. The fire hazard is low across the Northwest Fire Region.

Dr. David McKeown, Chair of Ontario’s Public Health Measures Table, will hold a technical briefing on safely expanding social interactions in Ontario at 11:30 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

