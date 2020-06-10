Happenings at First United Church Wawa – June 10

Second Sunday after Pentecost.

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for June 14, 2020.

Genesis 18: 1-15, 21:1-7 Son promised to Abraham & Sarah

Psalm 116: 1-2, 12-19 I called upon God in the face of death

Romans 5 1-8 Justified by faith

Matthew 9: 35- 10:8 (9-23) Jesus & the disciples preach & heal

To Ponder: Hope is faith in action. Hope affirms that we believe not just in the existence of God, but that God directly and personally cares for us. Where in your life do you need to reaffirm your belief that God cares for & loves you?

Gathering Pentecost 1 2020 pg. 12 – used with permission

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.