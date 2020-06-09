Morning News Tidbits – June 9

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers early this morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 11 or extreme.

Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then rain at times heavy. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h before morning. Low 17.

Strong wind warning in effect. Wind southwest 20 knots except east 10 over northern sections. Wind diminishing to southeast 15 this morning then increasing to southeast 20 early this evening. Wind increasing to southeast 30 near midnight then veering to southwest 25 Wednesday morning. Wind veering to west 25 Wednesday evening. Waves one metre building to one and one half metres this evening. Showers ending this morning with a risk of thunderstorms. Rain and fog patches Wednesday.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (June 8, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 8,123 Positive 21 Negative 7,672 Pending 430 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Wawa’s weather could be a little strange in the upcoming days. Tropical Depression Cristobal is likely the first post-topical cyclone to cross Lake Superior and Wawa is on the edge of influence. Statistics from the American National Weather Service, this is the first time a post-tropical storm has travelled this far north since the mid 1800s.

Currently there are two weather systems at play. These two systems will increase the predicted rainfall bands across Minnesota and Wisconsin and across Lake Superior into Northern Ontario. This may also increase wave height as the low pushes across the big lake.

Don’t forget – Algoma Power is planning a power outage for the area of Anjigami Lake Road and Marshall Drive from 9 – 3 p.m. for pole changes. If weather interferes the alternate date is tomorrow, Thursday, June 11th.