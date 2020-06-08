SE OPP Chapleau – Chapleau Male charged after Investigation

On June 7, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a person violating their court ordered release conditions in Chapleau.

Officer located the individual a short time later and place them under arrest. As a result of the investigation, Daniel TURNER, 25 years-of-age, from Chapleau, was charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Drive motor vehicle – no licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 17, 2020, in Chapleau.