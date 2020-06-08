Monday Morning News – June 8

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers early this morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this morning. High 23 except 17 near Lake Superior. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (June 7, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 8,108 Positive 21 Negative 7,538 Pending 549 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

There are no new fires in the Northeast Region, and one active fire, Kirkland Lake 1 (being observed), located approximately 2 km north of Belle Vallée. The fire hazard ranges from low to high across the region.

There were no new fires in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of June 7, with one active fire in the region (under control). The forest fire hazard is low to moderate. Rain is in the forecast for the next few days.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.