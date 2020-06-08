Passed away unexpectedly at the Health Sciences North, Sudbury on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Beloved wife of Brian Choquette for nearly 14 years. Dear daughter of the late Margarit and Leo Robitaille. Loving sister of Magoo Martel.
At this time due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral services.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.
Latest posts by Family (see all)
- CHOQUETTE, M. Susan (nee Robitaille) - June 8, 2020
- McCOY, Helen Nora - June 7, 2020
- ST. PIERRE, Sylvio - June 2, 2020
Brian, so sorry to hear about Sue passing, she will be missed by those who knew her. She was so much fun during the elections. Thoughts and prayers are with you.