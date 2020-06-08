CHOQUETTE, M. Susan (nee Robitaille)

Passed away unexpectedly at the Health Sciences North, Sudbury on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Beloved wife of Brian Choquette for nearly 14 years. Dear daughter of the late Margarit and Leo Robitaille. Loving sister of Magoo Martel.

At this time due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral services.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.