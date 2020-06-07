Sunday Morning News – June 7

Weather – Mainly cloudy. High 15. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Cloudy. A few showers beginning this evening. Low 10.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (June 5, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 8,063 Positive 21 Negative 7,462 Pending 580 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits: