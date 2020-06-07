Breaking News

Sunday Morning News – June 7

Weather – Mainly cloudy. High 15. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Cloudy. A few showers beginning this evening. Low 10.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (June 5, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 8,063
Positive 21
Negative 7,462
Pending 580
Deceased 0
Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East  Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

