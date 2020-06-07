Weather – Mainly cloudy. High 15. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Cloudy. A few showers beginning this evening. Low 10.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (June 5, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|8,063
|Positive
|21
|Negative
|7,462
|Pending
|580
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|21
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)
News Tidbits:
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Sunday Morning News – June 7 - June 7, 2020
- Farmer’s Market – June 6 - June 6, 2020
- Saturday Morning News – June 6 - June 6, 2020