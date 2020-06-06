Saturday Morning News – June 6

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 16. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clearing this evening. Low plus 5.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (June 5, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 7,934 Positive 21 Negative 7,263 Pending 650 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

Residents along Sudbury’s Highway 17 bypass from Garson/Coniston Road to Falconbridge are being warned not to drive over any liquids, or touch any liquid found in that area. A sulphuric acid leak from a tanker truck has closed the highway, as Greater Sudbury Fire Services are working with local police, OPP and mining company Glencore.

Dubreuilville may be on track to begin a new forestry venture. Thermalwood is looking at expanding westward from New Bruinswick, and entrepreneur Patrice Dubreuil believes that Dubreuilville is positioned to be the best location. Thermalwood uses a kiln that dries the wood to at least 180C while protected with steam. This process creates lumber that varies in colour (temperature processing dependant), better dimensional stability, and is considered a green product because of no chemicals added to process it.

In the Northeast Forest Fire Region there were no new forest fires discovered by the afternoon of June 5, with only one active fire Kirkland Lake 1. The fire hazard ranges from low to high across the region.

The Northwest Forest Fire Region had no new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of June 5. Residents are warned that smoke from existing Manitoba fires may be noticeable on the west side of the province today. Concentration levels should be light. There are currently two active fires in the region today, both are under control. The forest fire hazard is high across the southwest portion of the region. The rest of the region has a low to moderate hazard.