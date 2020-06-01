Province must take over second Sienna long-term care home in Woodbridge: NDP

After another disastrous outbreak of COVID-19 at Vista Care Community, a Sienna-owned home in Woodbridge, the NDP is joining the frontline staff in calling for the government to take over management of the home immediately.

Staff represented by SEIU Healthcare says staffing levels at the home are so dangerously low that the private manager can’t properly oversee the crisis and attend to residents’ needs.

“Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that he thinks it’s only a few bad actors in the province’s mostly private long-term care industry. No senior deserves to be left waiting for these bad actors to clean up their act. Ford must act immediately and take over this Woodbridge home now,” said Horwath.

Horwath reiterated her call for the province to immediately disclose the confidential list of “high-risk red homes.”

“Ford said Ontarians deserve to know what he knows. He knows this home has a massive outbreak of COVID-19. Ontario must take over its management immediately to ensure seniors are getting the care the private operator is failing to provide.”