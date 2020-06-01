Ontario Celebrates National Indigenous History Month

Today Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, issued the following statement on National Indigenous History Month:

“National Indigenous History Month provides an opportunity for all Ontarians to celebrate Indigenous heritage, diversity and culture while acknowledging and reflecting on the achievements of First Nations, Métis and Inuit people.

This month is an ideal time to learn more about the rich history of the Indigenous peoples who shaped our province and our country. Acknowledging our shared history builds understanding and helps preserve Indigenous culture, traditions and languages.

Although we cannot gather in person this year to mark this important occasion, there are many opportunities to participate in virtual events taking place throughout the month and I encourage everyone to take part.”