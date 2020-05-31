It’s Been a Good Run – UPDATE

WELL – amazing news! I have gotten two ads which means that I will be able to provide Wawa-news for another month. Thank you to those who continue to support Wawa-news.

It has been a good 15 years since Wawa-news began operations, but all good things come to an end, and today – Wawa-news is finished.

I left Wawa in September 2019, returned in October for three months, and due to the housing shortage and lack of advertising revenue, I left again. With COVID-19 amongst us there is nearly no advertising by local businesses – and certainly not enough to survive with. Facebook has become the new advertising medium.

The other large blow that I haven’t been able to recover from was the lawsuit by Gerry Liddle against myself and the Municipality. Telling that had a price – a good $20,000 price tag for me (the price to the taxpayer is unknown). It didn’t matter in the end though, there is nothing for me to recover my costs from.

So despite my love in writing, photography – and as Karin said once “love won’t put bread on the table”. Wawa-news can no longer continue.

I have had many great experiences – good and heart-breaking over the past 15 years. Sharing the great heart that Wawa has with residents and ex-patriots who have moved away. Showing us what a beautiful ‘backyard’ we have with the many beautiful photographs I’ve taken over the years. Enjoyed a job that allowed me to be a stay-at-home mom and still bring an income to the house, and shared many a great experience with my daughter along the way.

Loved getting emails from stranded travellers at 2, maybe 3 in the morning from travellers desperately trying to discover if the highway was open – did I have a crystal ball? I didn’t, but made sure to answer them and get them back rolling.

Made many, many friends along the way as I discovered their stories and shared them with you.

I would like to thank:

the many businesses who supported Wawa-news with advertising over the years. Your patronage kept me going.

those who would send comments thanking me for a special photograph, or just saying thanks – during the dark times – you reminded me that what I wrote was important.

my family for their support in following a dream

Stay safe.

Brenda Stockton