Saturday Morning News – May 30

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Clearing this evening. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Low plus 2.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 27, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 6,991
Positive 21
Negative 6,399
Pending 571
Deceased 0
Resolved 20

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East  Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

