Saturday Morning News – May 30

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clearing this evening. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Low plus 2.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 27, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 6,991 Positive 21 Negative 6,399 Pending 571 Deceased 0 Resolved 20

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

Seventy-four seniors were assisted with the delivery of food boxes. A concerted effort by The United Way, Lock City Dairies, Wawa Food Bank, volunteers and staff (WAVS) helped to deliver the food boxes last Tuesday afternoon. A great display of teamwork in this time of social distancing to help those in need.