Saturday Morning News – May 30

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Clearing this evening. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Low plus 2.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 27, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|6,991
|Positive
|21
|Negative
|6,399
|Pending
|571
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|20
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)
News Tidbits:
