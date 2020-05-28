Thursday Morning News – May 28

Weather – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog becoming fog patches near noon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Showers ending this evening then cloudy. Fog patches. Amount 5 mm. Low 6.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 27, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 6,631 Positive 21 Negative 6,204 Pending 406 Deceased 0 Resolved 17

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

The Timmins Chamber will be distributing an additional $20,000 to the Small Business PPE Support Grant thanks to the new partnership with Lake Shore Gold. Grants totalling $22,000 are being distributed to 30 successful applicants in Timmins and Chapleau. The the Small Business PPE Support Grant was begun by founding funder Newmont Porcupine.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement. to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

There were three new forest fires confirmed on the afternoon of May 27.

Wawa 2 is being observed at 0.3 of a hectare. It is located on the south shore of Dodds Lake at the north end of Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Bancroft 5 is not yet under control at 1 hectare and is located on the north shore of Little Long Lake.

Bancroft 6 is not yet under control at 6.1 hectares. It is located approximately 2 km south of Lower Madawaska River Provincial Park and south of route 41.

There are six other active fires across the Northeast. The fire hazard ranges from low to extreme across the Northeast Region. Most areas located north of Sault Ste. Marie and Temiskaming Shores are showing a low to moderate hazard, while areas to the south of these communities are showing a mostly high to extreme hazard.