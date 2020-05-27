Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches this morning. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches. Low 13.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 26, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|6,512
|Positive
|21
|Negative
|6,139
|Pending
|352
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|17
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)
News Tidbits:
The Algoma District School Board has appointed three new Student Trustees for the 2020/2021 school year:
- Amanda Ruffo from Chapleau Secondary School
- Emily Hewgill from Superior Heights C & VS
- Evan Tyler from Elliot Lake Secondary School
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
- COVID-19 Assessment Centre to Visit White River Today - May 27, 2020
- Wednesday Morning News – May 27 - May 27, 2020
- Michipicoten Golf Club getting ready for opening! - May 26, 2020