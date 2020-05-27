Wednesday Morning News – May 27

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches this morning. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches. Low 13.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 26, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 6,512 Positive 21 Negative 6,139 Pending 352 Deceased 0 Resolved 17

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

The Algoma District School Board has appointed three new Student Trustees for the 2020/2021 school year:

Amanda Ruffo from Chapleau Secondary School

Emily Hewgill from Superior Heights C & VS

Evan Tyler from Elliot Lake Secondary School

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

There was one new forest fire confirmed on the afternoon of May 26 in the Northeast Region. Sudbury 17 measures 0.5 of a hectare and is located approximately 7 km west of Nairn Centre. There are six other active fires , all of which are either under control or being observed.The fire hazard ranges from low to high across the Northeast Region. Most areas located south of Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins are showing a moderate to high hazard, as is the westernmost portion of the Cochrane sector in the Far North.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest region by mid-afternoon, May 26, with two fires in the region under control.The fire hazard is predominantly low across the Northwest Region with pockets of moderate hazard remaining in the Thunder Bay sector and the far north.