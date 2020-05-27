Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – May 27

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches this morning. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches. Low 13.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 26, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 6,512
Positive 21
Negative 6,139
Pending 352
Deceased 0
Resolved 17

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East  Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

The Algoma District School Board has appointed three new Student Trustees for the 2020/2021 school year:

  • Amanda Ruffo from Chapleau Secondary School
  • Emily Hewgill from Superior Heights C & VS
  • Evan Tyler from Elliot Lake Secondary School

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

