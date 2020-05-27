Centre Victoria pour femmes continues to offer virtual services

Following the announcement by the Ontario government regarding the reopening of select businesses and organizations, health and community service providers, including those in the violence against women sector, are permitted to reopen or provide in-person services as of Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

For Centre Victoria pour femmes (CVF), the safety and health of employees and the women who access services is a priority as they continue to monitor the pandemic. At this time, CVF will not be offering services face to face. However, services remain available to help support women via telephone, email, and virtual meetings (Monday-Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm) and 24/7 support via Fem’aide 1-877-336-2433 (TTY for hearing impaired 1-866-860-7082).

“We want to avoid a premature return to the office. In order to be able to offer services in person again, we are finalizing a reopening plan, which notably addresses the procedures for physicalprotection and distancing and the number of people who can be in our spaces at the same time,” says Gaëtane Pharand, Executive Director of Centre Victoria pour femmes.

When the center reopens, the updated health and safety procedures will enhance everyone’s safety. Meanwhile, virtual and confidential services are still offered. “The pandemic has affected the way we deliver services, but we are still here for women. If you need help, or if you know a woman experiencing violence, contact us,” states Pharand.

To find out more about Centre Victoria pour femmes, visit the website www.centrevictoria.ca.

About Centre Victoria pour femmes: Centre Victoria pour femmes is a non-profit organization that offers a variety of support services assisting French-speaking women against all forms of violence including counseling, accompaniment and representation.