SE OPP – Wawa person charged in Chapleau Domestic Assault

On May 22, 2020, at approximately 10:55 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 17, 2020, in Chapleau.