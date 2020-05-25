Monday Morning News – May 25

Weather – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Low 13.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 25, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 6,422 Positive 21 Negative 6022 Pending 379 Deceased 0 Resolved 16

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.