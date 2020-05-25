Monday Morning News – May 25

Weather – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Low 13.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 25, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|6,422
|Positive
|21
|Negative
|6022
|Pending
|379
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|16
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)
News Tidbits:
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, effective 12:01 am, Saturday, May 23, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will implement a Restricted Fire Zone in the Thunder Bay and Dryden Districts, as well as the eastern Fort Frances district and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Nipigon Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.
