Saturday Morning News – May 23

Weather – Sunny. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight- Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 9.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 22, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (16)

News Tidbits:

There were four new fires discovered by the afternoon of May 22.

North Bay 9 is being held at 0.2 of a hectare. The fire is located southeast of Bonfield.

Parry Sound 5 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare and is located west of Joseph Lake and highway 400.

Pembroke 5 is not under control and is listed at 0.2 of a hectare. The fire is located south of Mackey.

Sudbury 10 is not under control at 0.3 hectares and is located west of Lake Nipissing.

There are currently 7 other active fires in the Northeast, of these, only one remains not under control. Sudbury 9 is currently 11 hectares and is located north of Burwash. Currently, there are five fires being held, two fires under control and one fire being observed.

The fire hazard ranges from high to extreme with the areas of most concern situated in the Elliot Lake and Pembroke areas.

There was one new forest fire confirmed in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of May 22.

Thunder Bay 14 is not under control at 1 hectare and is located near Pete Lake, approximately 51 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.

There are currently six active forest fires in the Northwest Region. One is not under control and the remainder are either being held or under control. The fire hazard is predominantly high to extreme with an area of moderate hazard in the far north.

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, effective 12:01 am, Saturday, May 23, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will implement a Restricted Fire Zone in the Thunder Bay and Dryden Districts, as well as the eastern Fort Frances district and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Nipigon Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

Sessions Cannabis (Sessions) is getting ready to open one of 30 stores in Ontario, in Sault Ste. Marie at 216 Second Line West. They will release more information about their Grand Opening later this year.