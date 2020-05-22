Highway 101/Mission Road Repaving Project to Begin Next Week

Mayor Rody and Wawa Council are pleased to share that with 100% of project funding provided by the Government of Ontario, received from both the Connecting Link and the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund programs, the reconstruction and resurfacing of Mission Road from Chris Simon Drive to Main Street/Highway 101 at the Gladstone Street intersection will begin May 27, 2020.

J. Provost Contracting Ltd. was recently awarded the Connecting Link reconstruction project by the Municipality and will begin rehabilitation work and repaving on May 27, 2020. The project is expected to last until November and will include the removal of existing asphalt, reconfiguring of existing lanes, curb and gutter replacement and addition of new pedestrian crosswalks.

Throughout the construction period, project staff will share regular updates to all residents and businesses located in the construction zone and properties will remain accessible to vehicular traffic throughout the project. J. Provost Contracting will provide notices to businesses located in the construction zone of the project schedule.

During the Connecting Link project, residents will experience slower traffic speeds, times where the noise, dust and building vibrations resulting from heavy equipment may be higher than normal and periods where there may be traffic delays. The Contractor will be working between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the Municipality asks for everyone’s patience as portions of Mission Road, Main Street and Highway 101 are repaved, bike lanes and a turning lane are added on Mission Road along with new pedestrian crossings.

The Municipality of Wawa greatly thanks the Ministry of Transportation and Province of Ontario for the financial support towards this important project which will make the highway section safer for all of us.