Friday Morning News – May 22

Weather – Sunny. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 21, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (16)

News Tidbits:

There were six new fires discovered at this time on May 21.

Sault Ste. Marie 1 being held at 0.1 of a hectare

Sudbury 7 is under control at 1.3 hectares

Sudbury 8 is being held at 0.5 of a hectare

Sudbury 9 is not under control at 7 hectares

Pembroke 4 is being held at 3.2 hectares

Kirkland Lake 1 is not under control at 5 hectares

There are four other active fire in the Northeast Region.

Sudbury 6 is under control at 2.5 hectares

North Bay 3 is being observed at 1 hectare

North Bay 6 is not under control at 5 hectares

Bancroft 2 is under control at 0.4 of a hectare

The fire hazard is currently high across most of the Northeast. The areas of Greater Sudbury, Elliot Lake and Temiskaming Shores are showing an extreme hazard today.

In the Northwest Region there was one new forest fire confirmed by the afternoon of May 21.

Thunder Bay number 13 is not under control at 1.5 hectares and is located approximately 20 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.

There are currently five active forest fires in the Northwest Region. One is not under control and the remainder are either being held or under control. The fire hazard is predominantly high to extreme with an area of moderate hazard in the far north. Please use caution with campfires and avoid outdoor burning if possible.

A big thank you to Wesdome and Naturally Superior Adventures who made donations to the Wawa Community Food Bank. Wesdome donated $10,000 and NSA donated $500. These donations will help many.

A thanks to those who donated older laptops to Kirk Whitlock. Thanks to his skills, 16 laptops were reconditioned and donated to students who needed them for schooling.

If you have ever wanted to see the International Space Station – you may be able to see it this week, and particularly tonight. Click this link for viewing dates and times.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today.