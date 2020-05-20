From the Branch – May 20, 2020

And 75 years ago our veterans were the talk of the town in Holland and there were parades, local music sounded all over. Dances were arranged and always “Ladies Free” and it was music and more music. Local companies and farmers got good deals on army trucks and other equipment. Canadian soldiers helped with cleanup and rebuilding until they were repatriated back to Canada, and today they are still celebrated in Holland, and the war cemeteries are covered with flowers.

At the Branch we wish everyone a nice summer and hopefully we can get things going again soon

Thessalon lost a special member. Norman Nash who also was active with pipes and drums, and everyone marched to his beat on Remembrance Day. He will be missed by many.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.