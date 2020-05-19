Sault College – Registration Open for Online Early Childhood Education Diploma Program

Sault College understands the value of offering versatility in its programming while balancing the needs of every kind of learner. To complement this, Sault College and Contact North are offering a fully online Early Childhood Education diploma program. Join us from anywhere in Ontario and complete your studies remotely. Registration for September 2020 is now open and can be done by visiting www.ontariocolleges.ca and searching program 1330.

This full-time, 18-month, fully online program is designed to prepare students for a position in the Early Childhood Education/Early Years field and give them the tools to have a meaningful and successful career in this critical area of early education. Studies are delivered via Contact North (virtual classroom, online live), and run for four consecutive semesters ending December 2021. Associated placement opportunities will aim to be completed in the student’s home community. Placements will occur in accordance with public health guidelines.

“We understand that diversity in program options is important for today’s learners. Sault College is proud to work with Contact North to offer another means for students to obtain their diploma in Early Childhood Education,” said Lori Crosson, Director, Continuing Education and E-Learning. “This intake is open to students from across Ontario with the added benefit and flexibility of being able to complete studies completely online. Registration is now open for September 2020, and we encourage all interested students to apply today,” she added.

“Contact North | Contact Nord is excited to support students anywhere in Ontario to participate in Sault College’s Early Childhood Education program using our Adobe Connect web conferencing platform” stated Leigh Kitlar, Director, Recruitment & Partnerships, North Central Region, Contact North | Contact Nord. “In addition to using the platform, our staff is also helping Sault College recruit students for this fully online program in communities across Ontario.”

More information about this program can be found on our website or by contacting Carla Bumbaco at [email protected]